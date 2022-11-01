“The consequence of a riot is our new reality. All that remains is chaos.” So says Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky in the teaser for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2.

In addition to that new preview, which offers a look at what to expect following the prison riot from the first season’s finale, Paramount+ has announced that Taylor Sheridan’s drama returns on Sunday, January 15. Watch the video above for more.

Mayor of Kingstown comes from Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon and follows the McLusky family. They’re the power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The series tackles themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality and provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.

In addition to Renner, the drama also stars Dianne Wiest, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen.

Mayor of Kingstown is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Executive producers include Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay.

“With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States’ harsh prison system,” Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming said in a statement when the drama was renewed in February. “The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan universe, and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season.”

Mayor of Kingstown is just one of several Sheridan shows on Paramount+. The first Yellowstone prequel 1883 already released its first season, and still to come are Tulsa King (premiering on November 13), 1923 (premiering on December 18), Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 15, Paramount+