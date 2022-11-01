“Stop looking for God to give you something and go take it for yourself,” criminal mediator Paulo Keegan (Colin Donnell) tells Reverend Mackenzie Boyd (PJ Byrne) in the Irreverent trailer above — and that’s part of what leads him to his new life in Australia.

Paulo starts out in Chicago working for the mob and to say things don’t go as planned one night would be an understatement. That leads to him fleeing to “the other side of the planet,” and eventually how he ends up posing as a reverend in Clump, Australia, while people from his old life hunt him for what happened.

But if he doesn’t get numbers up in the church, it will be shut down, and his fake gig will be over. And if he gets his numbers up, not only may people warm up to him, but maybe he’ll start to like them, too. Watch the video above to get a glimpse of Paul’s old life and trying to pull off being a reverend in his new one.

“It’s definitely riding a fine line between a dramatic thriller of a piece and all that stuff that he brings with him from Chicago, but then the other side of that coin is the hilarity of being a total fish out of water in this really strange, wild place that is Clump,” Donnell told TV Insider. “It’s bright. The people are weird. The setting is bizarre — beautiful, but totally bizarre and dangerous, obviously, when preachers are getting eaten by crocodiles just moments before.”

The drama also stars Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone, and Jason Wilder. All 10 episodes drop on Peacock on November 30.

“Irreverent is ultimately a story about the power and importance of community, and we hope that people feel the love and the belief with which the show was made,” showrunner, creator, and writer Paddy Macrae said in a statement. “Producing Irreverent has been a momentous undertaking, but it’s been endlessly rewarding too. The team and I feel deeply proud of the result and cannot wait to share it with the rest of the world.”

In Irreverent, Paulo must adjust to doing good work after a lifetime of crime when he’s forced to pose as the reverend in Clump, a small beach town with no phone or internet and a community filled with people desperate for a connection and crying out for a leader. What at first seems like a perfect hiding place from the Chicago mob quickly becomes Mack’s home. And to truly maintain that illusion that he’s a reverend, he has to appear to care — which might just become true.

Andrew Knight serves as executive producer and writer. Debbie Lee and Alastair McKinnon also executive produce, while Andrew Anastasios, Angela McDonald, Darlene Johnson, and Dan Knight are also writers. Jonathan Teplitzky and Lucy Gaffy direct. Tom Hoffie is the producer.

Irreverent, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 30, Peacock