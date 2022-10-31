HBO Max’s ‘The Penguin’ Casts Cristin Milioti Opposite Colin Farrell

Cristin Milioti will join the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming series The Penguin, a spinoff series of Warner Bros. The Batman film. Although details about the show are scarce, many speculate the series will take place after the events of the film, with star Colin Farrell recently confirming the opening scene.

Milioti will star as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone, who John Turturro played in The Batman while Penguin served as his right-hand man. Sofia was originally introduced in Batman comics in the mid-90s, and Milioti serves as the second actress to play the character in a live-action series, following Crystal Reed’s portrayal in the Fox series Gotham. The Penguin will also serve as the second HBO Max film Milioti has starred, previously leading comedy series Made for Love, of which was canceled in June following 2 seasons.

Reeves, who wrote and directed The Batman, will join in executive producing the series with Farrell, Dylan Clark, and Lauren LeFranc, the latter of which will write and serve as showrunner. The show will be produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho, with Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan also joining as executive producers, while Rafi Crohn steps in as a co-executive producer.

The Penguin isn’t the only Batman-related project in the works at HBO Max. Two years ago, the streamer gave a series commitment to a drama set within the Gotham Police Department, exploring the complex characters and corruption across Gotham City. The series will be set within the same world as The Batman, with Reeves and Dylan Clark serving as producers and Joe Barton (Extinction) on board as showrunner. Antonio Campos is also set to write a series set in Arkham Asylum, but information on that show, alongside the would-be Gotham PD series, has yet to be officially released.