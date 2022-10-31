Peacock to Be the Official Streaming Home of Hallmark Channel Movies & Series

What better way to celebrate this festive season than with another way to watch those beloved Hallmark holiday movies? Peacock has announced that it has entered an agreement with Hallmark Media to stream live and on-demand programming from its three channels — Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama — as part of a first-of-its-kind linear plus SVOD deal.

You’ll be able to find the hub beginning on Wednesday, November 2, on Peacock’s home page. It will feature live simulcasts of all three channels with current season programming available live and on-demand the next day as well as a robust library of movies within the Hallmark library, including signature holiday favorites.

“As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” Kelly Campbell, President of Peacock, and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”

Added Wonya Lucas, President & CEO of Hallmark Media, “We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers. The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways.”

The Hallmark content that Peacock subscribers can access on demand includes live and next-day access to series such as fan favorite When Calls the Heart and new series coming in 2023, Ride and The Way Home. The Hallmark-branded hub will also include a VOD collection with new premiere movies and dozens of Hallmark movie classics. This is all included with a Peacock Premium subscription.

In other words, Peacock is making it much easier to watch all the holiday movies coming via Hallmark this season.