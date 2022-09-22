Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas: Everything to Know About 2022 Movies

What better time to get into the spirit of the holidays than October? That’s when holiday movies will begin airing across your go-to networks.

Hallmark Media has announced its plan for the 2022 season, with 40 original movies premiering across the Hallmark Channel (“Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (“Miracles of Christmas”) and round-the-clock holiday programming beginning on Friday, October 21.

As part of the “Miracles of Christmas” lineup is the first Christmas movie under the Mahogany banner, The Holiday Stocking, starring Nadine Ellis, Tamala Jones, BJ Britt, Karon Riley, and Mykelti Williamson. Other highlights are the fifth installment of the Come Home for Christmas franchise, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, and singer-songwriter Tenille Townes, as well as Our Italian Christmas Memories, starring Sarah Power and Beau Bridges in a touching tale about Italian siblings trying to jog the memory of their grandfather struggling with dementia.

Check out the “Miracles of Christmas” lineup below (and keep checking back, as photos will be added) to get all the details on the movies (cast, synopsis, premiere date). All movies will air at 10/9c.