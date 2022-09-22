Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas: Everything to Know About 2022 Movies

What better time to get into the spirit of the holidays than October? That’s when holiday movies will begin airing across your go-to networks.

Hallmark Media has announced its plan for the 2022 season, with 40 original movies premiering across the Hallmark Channel (“Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (“Miracles of Christmas”) and round-the-clock holiday programming beginning on Friday, October 21.

As part of the “Miracles of Christmas” lineup is the first Christmas movie under the Mahogany banner, The Holiday Stocking, starring Nadine Ellis, Tamala Jones, BJ Britt, Karon Riley, and Mykelti Williamson. Other highlights are the fifth installment of the Come Home for Christmas franchise, Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas, starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, and singer-songwriter Tenille Townes, as well as Our Italian Christmas Memories, starring Sarah Power and Beau Bridges in a touching tale about Italian siblings trying to jog the memory of their grandfather struggling with dementia.

Check out the “Miracles of Christmas” lineup below (and keep checking back, as photos will be added) to get all the details on the movies (cast, synopsis, premiere date). All movies will air at 10/9c.

Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield
We Need a Little Christmas

Stars: Erica Durance, Patrick Sabongui, Lynn Whitfield
Premiere date: Saturday, October 22
Synopsis: Julie is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child while facing her first Christmas without her husband when she develops an unexpected friendship with her older neighbor Irene.

Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, Charlie Weber
Christmas Bedtime Stories

Stars: Erin Cahill, Steve Lund, Charlie Weber
Premiere date: Saturday, October 29
Synopsis: When Danielle’s husband goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she acclimates to life without him, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father.

Peyton List, Andrew Walker
A Maple Valley Christmas

Stars: Peyton List, Andrew Walker
Premiere date: Saturday, November 5
Synopsis: Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.

Sarah Power, Beau Bridges
Our Italian Christmas Memories

Stars: Sarah Power, Beau Bridges
Premiere date: Saturday, November 12
Synopsis: The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce.

Taylor Cole, Benjamin Ayres
Long Lost Christmas

Stars: Taylor Cole, Benjamin Ayres
Premiere date: Saturday, November 19
Synopsis: Hayley is an interior designer who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, Tenille Townes
Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

Stars: Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, Tenille Townes
Premiere date: Saturday, November 26
Synopsis: Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. The fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on executive producer Blake Shelton’s song “Time for Me to Come Home.”

Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones, Mykelti Williamson
The Holiday Stocking

Stars: Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones, Mykelti Williamson
Premiere date: Saturday, December 3
Synopsis: In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret, that he didn’t help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parent’s old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas.

Nikki DeLoach, Brennan Elliott
The Gift of Peace

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Brennan Elliott
Premiere date: Saturday, December 10
Synopsis: Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.

Ashley Williams, Lucas Bryant
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

Stars: Ashley Williams, Lucas Bryant
Premiere date: Saturday, December 17
Synopsis: The second holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes,” a young widow’s Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays.

