More than two decades after the romantic comedy The Best Man premiered at Urban World Festival, cast members and creatives from that 1999 movie returned to the festival on Saturday, October 29, with a teaser for The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

The Peacock limited series, streaming all eight episodes on Thursday, December 22, is the latest chapter in the Best Man franchise, which also includes the 2013 sequel film The Best Man Holiday.

“Based on the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance,” Peacock says in a description of the show.

Reprising their roles in those parts, respectively, are Taye Diggs (All American), Sanaa Lathan (Hit & Run), Nia Long (NCIS: Los Angeles), Morris Chestnut (Our Kind of People), Terrence Howard (Empire), Melissa De Sousa (Black Lightning), Regina Hall (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Harold Perrineau (From).

The teaser reveals that Hollywood producers want to turn Harper’s novel, Unfinished Business, into a movie.

(And speaking of reveals, fans get an eyeful of Lance in the teaser: He answers the door in an open bathrobe when Harper and Murch come knocking. “I would hug you, but, uh, not with that on the loose,” Harper quips.)

Lee returned to direct The Best Man: The Final Chapters — which filmed in New York, New Jersey, and the Dominican Republic — and he co-developed the Peacock series with Dayna Lynne North (Insecure). Both Lee and North serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers on the show.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Limited Series Premiere, Thursday, December 22, Peacock