The Best Man franchise returns in The Best Man: The Final Chapters, officially debuting December 22 on Peacock. Based on the cult classic films of ’90s, The Best Man: The Final Chapters limited series brings the entire original cast back for a brand new story.

Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau star in the reboot of the original franchise, written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee. In it, viewers will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.

Peacock shared all-new photos from The Best Man: The Final Chapters on Friday, July 1 to get fans excited for what’s to come. The photos, below, focus on Long’s Jordan and De Sousa’s Shelby, who appear to be on a tropical getaway.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is the third installment of the franchise. The Best Man came out in 1999 and the sequel, The Best Man Holiday came out 14 years later in 2013. Lee wrote and directed the original films. He wrote the new limited series with Dayna Lynne North.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters will have 10 episodes. Lee executive produces for Blackmaled Productions, and North executive produces for Loud Sis Productions. Dominique Telson oversees production for Blackmaled Productions. Lee directs four of the 10 episodes, with Charles Stone III, Robert Townsend, and Stacey Muhammad directing the others. Sean Daniel of Hivemind also executive produces the dramedy, which is a production of Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Check out the new photos of Jordan and Shelby from The Best Man: The Final Chapters

