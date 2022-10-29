Checking into a New ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Simpsons’ Halloween Trilogy, Celebrating Loretta Lynn, Halloween Classics on TCM

HBO

The White Lotus

Season Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Sicily has never looked more beautiful than in Mike White’s encore to his Emmy-winning satirical drama about the pitfalls of privilege in paradise. Among those checking into the Taormina resort: Jennifer Coolidge, reprising her Emmy-winning role as neurotic heiress Tanya, now married—though uneasily—to Greg (Jon Gries), this time joined by F. Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli as two generations of philanderers, and two wealthy young couples (including Aubrey Plaza and Theo James) whose marriages aren’t as blissful as they might appear. Haunting the premises are a fetching duo of local young women seeking opportunity among this dysfunctional group of travelers. And just like in the Hawaii edition, we know from the start that not everyone will survive this week of luxurious escape. (See the full review.)

FOX

The Simpsons

8/7c

SUNDAY: What would Halloween be without a “Treehouse of Horror” trilogy of supernatural spoofery? (Given that this is the 33rd edition, one can assume that several generations have no memory of the “before” time.) This year’s fun begins with a Babadook parody, when Marge becomes possessed by an evil spirit and becomes a danger to baby Maggie. Marge’s response to the demon: “I know you feed on my resentment towards my family, but I can swallow feelings like a python eating a baby goat!” Lisa dominates the second segment, an anime-style twist on Death Note, and the finale is an inspired Simpsons variation on Westworld, where Lisa deduces, “We’re replicants in a ridiculous theme park for an ancient TV show that stopped being good after Season 45.”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Americana Music

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn

Special 7/6c

SUNDAY: From Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House comes a live, 90-minute commercial-free tribute to one of country music’s greatest stars, who passed away earlier this month at 90. Jenna Bush Hager hosts the public memorial, with performances and appearances by an A-list gathering of her peers, including Loretta Lynn’s sister Crystal Gayle and siblings Patsy Lynn and Tayla Lynn, plus Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Sissy Spacek (who won an Oscar playing Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter), Barbara Mandrell, Tanya Tucker, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Wynonna Judd, Sheryl Crow, Martina McBride, Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town and more.

House of Dark Shadows

6:15/5:15c

SATURDAY: The movie channel’s “Happy Halloween-a-Thon” doesn’t officially begin until Sunday, but Saturday curtain-raisers include the 1970 movie spinoff of ABC’s legendary Gothic soap opera. SUNDAY: Highlights include the atmospheric Val Lewton/Jacques Tourneur collaborations Cat People (noon/11c) and I Walked with a Zombie (1:30 pm/12:30c) and Michael Powell’s 1960 macabre masterpiece Peeping Tom (8/7c). More classic horror films follow on Monday. (See the full list at tcm.com.)

Josh Stringer/AMC

The Walking Dead

9/8c

SUNDAY: The Commonwealth is just the latest—and given that this is the final season, apparently the last—settlement to underestimate our heroes, now pegged as “exiles,” most of whom have been taken prisoner, separated from their partners and assigned to a prison labor camp. Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are leading a guerilla rebellion to a place known only as “Outpost 2,” and wait till they discover what’s lurking behind those walls.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Interview with the Vampire

10/9c

SUNDAY: Eternal adolescent Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) killing spree brings trouble upon the house of Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid). “You wanted her, you fix her,” barks the petulant Lestat. Easier said than done. On Showtime’s Let the Right One In (Sunday, 10/9c, AMC), 12-year-old vampire Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) deals with the consequences of letting her neighbor friend Isaiah (Ian Foreman) in on her immortal secret.

The Yule Log:

