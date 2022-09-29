“When people are wronged, we’re here to make it right,” Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman’s Grifter) says to kick off the trailer for Leverage: Redemption Season 2. “Why do we do it? To redeem ourselves from our criminal past and to use our unique skills against the powerful and corrupt.”

The heist drama returns for its second season with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 16 on Amazon Freevee, with the rest of the 13 episodes dropping weekly until the finale on January 25, 2023. And based on the trailer, it’s going to continue to be one of the most entertaining shows on television right now.

Watch the video above to see our favorite team of criminals — Sophie, Parker (Beth Riesgraf’s Thief), Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane’s Hitter), Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge’s Hacker), Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle’s Fixer, who left the team at the end of Season 1), and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon’s Maker) — doing what they do best and some of the cons (and a memorable look for Harry) coming.

In Season 2, this Robin Hood-esque team of criminals, who stage elaborate cons against wealthy and powerful individuals on behalf of clients who have been wronged, is back to teach the corporate bad guys and dirty dealers stepping on the little guy in their question for money and power a lesson. No matter the danger, when someone needs help, they provide…Leverage. Their criminal skills are put to the test by everything from a husband-and-wife team running a multi-level marketing scam and a shipping magnate dumping boatloads of plastic waste to a music producer who abuses his position over vulnerable women. Plus, an old friend of Sophie’s unexpectedly coming out of the woodwork, making her question her choices.

Season 2 guest stars include Pierson Fodé, Alanna Masterson, Anand Desai-Barochia, Steve Coulter, and Doug Savant.

Kate Rorick and Dean Devlin serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey served as consulting producers.

Leverage: Redemption, Season 2 Premiere (three episodes), Wednesday, November 16, Amazon Freevee