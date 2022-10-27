Prime Video is giving fans of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan a closer look at Season 3 with a new trailer featuring John Krasinski who officially returns to action when the latest chapter kicks off Wednesday, December 21.

All eight episodes of the action-thriller starring Krasinski in the titular role will drop on premiere day, making for a perfect binge as the fan-favorite embarks on his latest adventure. Along with Krasinksi, Season 3 sees the return of Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly who are reprising their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November.

Joining them in the latest chapter is Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright. When Season 3 of the epic series picks up, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome when he’s tipped off about a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire.

The plan titled the Sokol Project is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was believed to have been shut down and it’s up to Jack to embark on a mission to confirm the intelligence. But when things go awry, Jack finds himself being wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy in which he’s accused of treason.

With a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction involved with the Sokol Project before it’s too late. Follow along as the character crisscrosses Europe while hunted by former allies and new enemies in a race against the clock to avert a potential global catastrophe.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television, and executive produced by Krasinski, Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Mace Neufeld, and Carlton Cuse.

Don’t miss the action for yourself, check out the trailer, above, and tune into Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 when it arrives on Prime Video this holiday season.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, December 21, Prime Video