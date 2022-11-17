‘Fire Country’ Star Teases Tension-Filled Rescue Mission

Consider the November 18 episode of Fire Country your reminder that taking selfies on a cliff is not recommended!

When a female hiker falls and suffers broken bones, the Cal Fire crew attempts a difficult mountainside rescue. Complicating it further: Mother Nature and the fact that the guys making the climb are Battalion 1608 engineer Jake (Jordan Calloway) and inmate firefighter Bode (Max Thieriot), who have serious history. Eve (Jules Latimer) is there “to delegate and make sure we don’t go after each other’s head,” says Calloway.

The men still haven’t forgiven each other for the night Bode’s sister died years ago. Jake broke her heart, and as Bode drove her home from Jake’s house, he lost control of the car. Now Bode, who spiraled and has been serving time for armed robbery, is getting closer to Jake’s empathetic girlfriend, Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila).

“When Jake sees Bode encroaching on that relationship, it adds more fuel to the fire,” explains Calloway.

Having to work together on such an intense rescue may be a catalyst for them to begin to mend fences. So too might the prognosis for Bode’s mother, stoic division chief Sharon (Diane Farr): Her chronic kidney disease has gone from bad to worse.

“These guys share a love for a person who has been like a mother to Jake and Eve as well,” Calloway says. “It’s a sobering event that grabs everyone and gets them back on the same page.”

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS