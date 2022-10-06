CBS’s Fire Country dives into the world of firefighting in Northern California. Max Thieriot stars as Bode Donovan in the drama (premiering October 7), in addition to executive producing, and he’s joined by Billy Burke, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, Kevin Alejandro, Jules Latimer, and more.

Fire Country centers the men and women who battle the blazes in Northern California as members of Cal Fire — and the inmates who join the effort to reduce their prison time.

“We want you to feel like the danger is ever present,” says executive producer Tia Napolitano of this twist-filled drama.

Here, she introduces the firefighters and prisoner pairs viewers will meet in the series premiere.

Fire Country, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, 9/8c, CBS