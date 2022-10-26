Grantham Coleman Joins ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ in Key Role

The cast keeps growing for the upcoming third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, as Grantham Coleman (The Americans) becomes the latest actor to join the hit Starz crime drama.

According to Deadline, Grantham will have a key role in Season 3 as Ronnie Mathis, the older brother of Unique (Joey Bada$$). Recently released from prison, Ronnie is described as having a stoic demeanor that belies a shocking ruthlessness. He is said to be “amoral, conscienceless, unyielding, and vindictive.”

Grantham’s casting comes just days after it was revealed that Tony Danza will be joining the third season. The Who’s The Boss? star will portray mafia Godfather Stefano Marchetti, who made his first appearance in the Season 2 finale on Sunday, October 23.

A prequel and second spin-off to the popular Starz series Power, Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set in the 1990s and follows the early years of Kanan Stark (the character first played by the show’s executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) as he gets into the drug game. It stars MeKai Curtis (Kirby Buckets) in the lead role of Kanan and Patina Miller (Madam Secretary) as his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

The series is created by Sascha Penn, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Courtney A. Kemp, Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra, and Natasha Gray are also executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces.

Grantham has appeared in small roles in a number of TV series, including The Americans, The Night Shift, Doubt, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The Carmichael Show. He will next be seen in George C. Wolfe’s feature film Rustin, in addition to Alejandro Iñarritu’s upcoming film Bardo, which premiered in Venice earlier this year.

