Leslie Jordan Dies: Tributes Pour in for ‘Will & Grace’ Actor

Leslie Jordan, comedian/stage actor, best known for his role as Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, has sadly passed away. Jordan began his television career with The Fall Guy in 1986 before being featured in Night Court, Murphy Brown, and Newhart as the years followed before he landed the role of Beverly in 2001.

His co-star Sean Hayes tweeted, “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Despite only appearing in 12 episodes throughout the series, Jordan received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

“I’m heartbroken. I loved Leslie. He was such a doll…so fun and sweet and comforting. He will be so missed,” says Katie Kurick.

Several celebrities pointed to Jordan as an inspiration for LGBTQ people in Hollywood, as he was gay and open about his sexuality for decades. Early during the AIDS crisis, the actor became involved in AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA) as a buddy and as a food delivery person for Project Angel Food.

“Devastated to find out that Leslie Jordan has passed. He was such a queer icon to me,” says musical artist Trinity the Truck. “My first exposure to him was in one of my favorite movies Sordid Lives! I literally just saw him a few weeks ago in LA. my thoughts are with the people he was close to!”

