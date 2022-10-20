Ready or not — let’s face it, you’re more than ready — Missy Peregrym is back on our screens as Special Agent Maggie Bell on FBI soon!

CBS has announced that Peregrym returns in the Tuesday, November 15 episode, “Ready or Not.” Maggie has been on medical leave ever since she was exposed to sarin gas near the end of Season 4 (to account for Peregrym’s maternity leave).

Now, she rejoins the team as they investigate the homicides of a law student and a young man with possible gang ties. Also in this episode, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie to OA (Zeeko Zaki) causes him to worry that his partner is rushing back into the job too quickly.

You can check out photos of Maggie back at work and with her team — OA, Stuart Scola (John Boyd) and Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) — above. Plus, watch the video below to see Zaki, Alana De La Garza (who plays Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille), Boyd, and Turner welcoming Peregrym back on set with a fun unveiling.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for — @mperegrym is finally back! 🎉 Catch her return during an all-new episode of #FBICBS Tuesday, November 15 at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/fEwm56jldV — FBI (@FBICBS) October 20, 2022

As for what to expect when Maggie returns, Zaki told TV Insider that OA is “trying to be her protector.” After all, the last time they were in the field together, she was inside that lab and he had to fight to get to her, which has to affect them on some level when they’re working together again. “I think getting to play that, whether it drives him more into a protective state or not, will be exciting to see,” Zaki teased.

“Our writers are especially really excited that she gets to come back because we’ve gotten to do so much with all the other characters, and it’s gonna be really fun for everybody to see how we get to throw in a lot of our missing partner. So it’s a really good, well-rounded return,” he added.

