‘FBI’ Will Air Sunday Episode in November

FBI is shifting nights this November as the fan-favorite CBS drama shakes up its schedule with one episode set to air on a Sunday instead of its usual Tuesday run.

According to TV Line, one of Season 5’s upcoming installments, will air on Sunday, November 6 instead of its usual spot on November 8 as Election Night news coverage will disrupt the normal Tuesday schedule. Similar to FBI, the franchise’s other series FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will also be preempted for the evening of political coverage.

Unlike FBI though, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will not air new episodes that week. The reason why FBI will air a new episode that week is because of the scheduling shift which saw the Season 4 finale air a few weeks into the show’s current fifth season, giving the show an extra installment to run.

Now, the Sunday, November 6 TV schedule kicks off with NFL overrun playing until 7:30 pm ET / 7 pm PT when 60 Minutes begins. Following 60 Minutes, fans can tune into the new FBI episode at 8:30 pm ET / 8 pm PT. After FBI, new episodes of East New York (9:30 pm ET / 9 pm PT) and NCIS: Los Angeles (10:30 pm ET / 10 pm PT) will run.

The special Sunday night episode of FBI is titled, “Double Bind,” and follows the team as they work to rescue a young kidnapping victim. Meanwhile, Scola (John Boyd) believes the 5-year-old’s mother isn’t being honest about why her son was targeted in the first place. And Nina (Shantel VanSanten) struggles to open up about certain matters in her relationship with Scola.

Don’t miss the episode when it airs Sunday, November 6, and stay tuned for more FBI as Season 5 continues on CBS.

FBI, “Double Bind,” Airs Sunday, November 6, 8:30 pm ET/ 8 pm PT, CBS