‘The Great British Bake Off’ Musical Is Headed to London Stage (VIDEO)

Have you ever wanted to see Paul Hollywood on stage singing about hazelnut biscotti and Madeira cake? Well, today’s your lucky day (almost), because The Great British Bake Off Musical is a real thing, and it’s headed to London’s West End in 2023.

Based on the beloved Netflix competition series, the musical will follow the trials and tribulations of a group of bakers as they enter the hallowed tent, including a policeman, a carer, a High School student, a retired school lunch lady, an environmentalist vegan, and an Italian fashionista. These budding bakers come together to share their journeys of friendship, love, and laughter.

The show stars a Paul Hollywood-lookalike with John Owen-Jones (The Phantom of the Opera) playing a silver-fox judge by the name of Phil Hollinghurst. Scott Paige (The Addams Family) plays the show’s host while the bakers are portrayed by Claire Moore (Mary Poppins), Charlotte Wakefield (The Boy In The Dress), Damian Humbley (Merrily We Roll Along), Catriana Sandison (Evita), Jay Saighal (Hedda Gabler), Michael Cahill (Martin Guerre) and Aharon Rayner, making his West End debut.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Created in association with the producers of the hit TV series, The Great British Bake Off Musical has spent five years in development. It made its world premiere in Cheltenham over the summer, receiving nightly standing ovations. WhatsOnStage described the show as “hilarious, deeply touching and an utterly joyous feast of fun.”

The musical will run for 12 weeks only from February 25, 2023, at London’s Noël Coward Theatre. No news yet whether it will be headed across the pond, but the show’s legion of fans will be hoping it’s Broadway bound, or at least coming to an off-Broadway theater in New York City.

See Also 'The Great British Baking Show' Sets Season 10 Premiere at Netflix See who's hoping to tantalize the tastebuds of judges Paul and Prue, while Noel and Matt return as hosts.

Award-winning duo Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary write the original score for the musical, while Rachel Kavanaugh (Wind in the Willows) directs. The creative team also includes choreographer Georgina Lamb, set, costume and cake designer Alice Power, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Ben Harrison, orchestrator Tom Curran, musical supervisor Mark Collins, assistant musical director Chris Poon, and casting director Jim Arnold.