‘The Great British Baking Show’ Sets Season 10 Premiere at Netflix

Season 10 of The Great British Baking Show has finally set a premiere date at Netflix as the fan-favorite competition series kicks off Friday, September 16.

Get ready to say “On your marks, get set — bake!” because it’s time to head back to the big white tent for a series of challenges overseen by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, along with hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas. Each Friday, viewers can tune in for a new episode as Season 10 plays out with a whole new set of bakers through Friday, November 18.

The contestants will compete against each other and one is eliminated each week until a winner is chosen. Among Season 10’s selection of competitors are Abdul (29), Carole (59), Dawn (60), James (25), Janusz (34), Kevin (33), Maisam (18), Maxy (29), Rebs (23), Sandro (30), Syabira (32), and Will (45).

For viewers less versed in the world and terminology of The Great British Baking Show, the series takes amateur bakers and puts them to the task of completing three challenges. The first is a signature challenge in which bakers create their own interpretation of a dish selected by the judges.

The second challenge is a technical challenge where the bakers must follow the same surprise recipe. And the final challenge in each episode is the showstopper challenge where the bakers must create something showstopping within a certain set of boundaries.

The Love Productions series is executive produced by Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow, Kieran Smith, and Jenna Mansfield. Don’t miss the latest chapter of this sweetly endearing competition series, tune into The Great British Baking Show when it returns for Season 10 this September.

The Great British Baking Show, Season 10 Premiere, Friday, September 16, Netflix