Freddie Prinze Jr. is making his rom-com return with Netflix‘s upcoming holiday flick, Christmas With You, which is set to premiere Thursday, November 17 on the streaming platform.

In anticipation of the film’s debut, Netflix has unveiled the first trailer featuring Prinze Jr. alongside costar Aimee Garcia (Lucifer). Christmas With You centers around pop star Angelina (Garcia) who has burnout in her career. Eager to escape the feeling, Angelina decides to grant a young fan’s wish.

The young fan happens to be Cristina (Deja Monique Cruz), the daughter of Prinze Jr.’s music teacher. When Angelina travels to Cristina’s small town in New York, she finds not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but a shot at true love as well. This is teased in the sweet trailer, above.

Cristina catches Angelina’s attention when she sees a video of the young girl performing one of her songs. Touched by the gesture, and in need of something new, Angelina decides to make this Christmas wish of meeting her become a reality for Cristina. It’s through her that Angelina meets Prinze Jr.’s character.

The actor who is best known for his work in films like She’s All That, Scooby-Doo, and I Know What You Did Last Summer shared with Netflix’s Tudum of his experience, “As nervous as I was getting back into making movies, I couldn’t have picked a more lovely film or a more perfect group to work with. They made me love this business again.”

Christmas With You also features Zenzi Williams and Lawrence J. Hughes among others. The movie is directed by Gabriela Tagliavini, and written for the screen by Paco Farias, Jennifer C. Stetson, and Michael Varrati. The movie is executive produced by Eric Brenner and Kerri Hundley, meanwhile, German Michael Torres and Lucas Jarach serve as producers.

Catch the sweet trailer, above, and don’t miss Christmas With You when it arrives on Netflix this fall.

