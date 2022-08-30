Netflix Reveals Fall Movie Slate Including Lindsay Lohan’s ‘Falling for Christmas’

A Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie, a Matilda musical, and a black comedy from Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach are just some of the films set to debut on Netflix this fall.

The streamer unveiled its fall line-up on Tuesday, August 30, which includes a whole host of star-studded projects, featuring the likes of Emma Thompson,

Falling for Christmas, which stars Lohan as a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident, is set to land on Netflix on November 10. This will be followed by two other holiday movies, Christmas With You, a romance about a burned-out pop star visiting a fan in his small town, premiering November 17, and Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, landing December 2.

Musical lovers are also set for a treat with Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical coming to the streamer on December 25, following its theatrical release on December 9. This big screen adaptation of the popular stage musical stars Emma Thompson as the terrifying Miss Trunchbull.

Baumbach’s White Noise is coming to Netflix on December 30, following its month-long theatrical run starting November 25. Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, the film stars Adan Driver and Greta Gerwig as a married couple whose lives are thrown into chaos after a horrifying accident creates an airborne toxic event of frightening and unknowable proportions.

Other films include the nostalgic comedy Bardo (Dec. 16), starring Daniel Giménez Cacho; refugee drama The Swimmers (Nov. 23); stop-motion fantasy Wendell & Wild (Oct. 28); crime thriller The Good Nurse (Oct. 26); horror thriller The Pale Blue Eye (Jan. 6); documentary The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari (Dec. 16); teen fantasy drama The School For Good And Evil (Oct. 19); Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Oct. 5); and the true-crime inspired Luckiest Girl Alive (Oct. 7).