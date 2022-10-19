‘Slow Horses’ Season 2 Trailer: Gary Oldman Uncovers Dark Conspiracy (VIDEO)

The much-anticipated second season of spy drama Slow Horses is set to debut on Friday, December 2, and Apple TV+ is whetting viewers’ appetites with a brand new trailer.

In the teaser (watch below), the death of an ex-serviceman leads Gary Oldman‘s Jackson Lamb and his ragtag team of spies on a new mission, which sees them uncovering a dark conspiracy. This leads to a race against the clock to prevent a potentially catastrophic incident in central London.

The six-episode second season is adapted from Mick Herron’s Dead Lions, the second novel in the Slow Horses series. It revolves around uncovered Cold War secrets that threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. And when a liaison with Russian villains takes a deadly turn, it’s up to our hapless heroes to overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game.

Slow Horses premiered on April 1, 2022, and centers on a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman plays the brilliant leader of the spies, who have all ended up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.

In addition to Oldman, the series stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, and Jonathan Pryce.

It is produced by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Smith, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers, while Jeremy Lovering is on board as director.

Slow Horses, Season 2, Premiere, Friday, December 2, Apple TV+