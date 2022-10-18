‘The Voice’ Battles: 3 Great Performances From Night 3 (VIDEO)

Season 22 of The Voice carries onward as Battle Rounds continue and in the latest episode, hope for some competitors is disappearing as they face-off against fellow team members.

Coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello are once again joined by Battle Advisors Sean Paul (Team Gwen), Jazmine Sullivan (Team Legend), Jimmie Allen (Team Blake), and Charlie Puth (Team Camila) who are offering some sage advice for the singers who wish to land a spot in the Knockouts. Below, we’re rounding up the key moments of the evening, which also included honorable mentions of Team Blake’s Eva Ullmann and Ansley Burns who sang Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version),” Team Legend’s SOLsong and Morgan Taylor who sang The Weeknd‘s “Die for You,” and Team Gwen’s Daysia and Julia Aslnanli who performed Michael Bublé’s “Home.”

Of those three sets, Eva Ullman, Morgan Taylor, and Daysia walk away winners, with the other three performers sent packing. See three of the evening’s other performances in the must-see roundup, below.

Eric Who & Sydney Kronmiller sing Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”

Team Camila’s singers are eager to learn from advisor Charlie Puth, listening intently to his tips. During rehearsals, Camila makes sure Sydney knew how important placement is for her low voice, and Charlie gives Eric some helpful breath tricks before the pair takes to the stage. Ultimately, Camila chooses Eric as the Battle winner, and without any saves or steals sent her way, Sydney is sent home.

Benny Weag & Brayden Lape perform Parker McCollum’s “Pretty Heart”

Meanwhile, Team Blake’s performers are wowed to meet their advisor Jimmie Allen, who advises them to do what they can in order to make the song theirs. Blake points out that young Brayden has the world at his fingertips and he doesn’t even know it yet; he notes that it’s a powerful thing and hopes the performer realizes it. As for Benny, he has to let go of his shyness and lean into the country sound more. Following their Battle performance, Blake chooses Brayden as the winner and Benny is sent home.

The Marilynds & Parijita Bastola perform The Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love”

Team Legend’s hopefuls are overjoyed to work with their Battle Advisor Jazmine Sullivan, who enjoys observing sisters The Marilynds harmonize. Meanwhile, Jazmine tells Parijita that she can’t let mistakes cross her face and she just has to push forward, and as rehearsals continue, the team’s performance get stronger. In the end, John picks Parijita as the Battle winner, but The Marilynds are saved by the coach, keeping everyone at play.

What did you think of the evening’s performances? Let us know in the comment section, below and stay tuned as the season continues on NBC.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC