Chicago Fire is celebrating the spookiest holiday of the year in the October 19 episode, but don’t expect paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) to be scary as a witch. In fact, she’s adorable, as you can see in TV Insider’s exclusive first look. Check out the full version of the photo below.

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman is right when she tells TV Insider, “She does make a very cute witch. Nothing wicked about her.”

In the aptly titled “Haunted House,” Firehouse 51 hosts a Halloween open house — and you can thank Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) for them going all out. This is coming at the perfect time for Brett, who has been dealing with breaking up with Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) in the Season 11 premiere after realizing that their long-distance relationship wasn’t working.

Following the breakup, “Brett has been throwing herself into work, and in this episode she decides to take over the planning of 51’s Haunted House,” Newman notes. “But because of Boden’s Halloween intensity, and some unexpected visitors to 51, it doesn’t turn out very well for her.”

She adds, “we don’t do theme episodes very often, and this one is a lot of fun. Halloween is Boden’s favorite holiday, and he has high standards when it comes to 51’s planned Haunted House. We also embrace the theme with a great, creepy fire at a funeral home.”

Also in this episode, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) help a young girl after she gets kicked out of her home.

