‘Chicago Fire’ Turns 10: Where Are Its Alums Now?

Dan Clarendon
Charlie Barnett Lauren German Monica Raymund
Sandro/NBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Chicago Fire has been on the air for 10 years now? How time burns!

Yes, the NBC drama that kicked off Dick Wolf’s One Chicago universe hits its 10th anniversary on October 10, and we’re marking the occasion with updates on 10 alums from the firefighter show.

As you’ll see below, Chicago Fire has been on so long that one of its former stars got a starring role on another broadcast drama, stayed on that show until its cancellation three seasons later, returned for that show’s streaming resurrection, and stayed on until its finale three seasons after that.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see how Fire alums have kept burning up our screens.

Teri Reeves
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Teri Reeves (Hallie Thomas)

In the years since her shocking Chicago Fire Season 1 exit, Reeves has guest starred on Grey’s Anatomy, Once Upon a Time, 9-1-1, and The Punisher. She also popped up as Deputy Marshall Weaver last month on Big Sky.

Lauren German
Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images

Lauren German (Leslie Shay)

Even before German’s final Chicago Fire appearance came the news that she’d been cast on Lucifer. She starred as LAPD detective Chloe Decker for the urban-fantasy series’ entire six-season run on Fox and Netflix.

Charlie Barnett
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hulu

Charlie Barnett (Peter Mills)

Barnett has been one of the busiest Chicago Fire alums, having starred in the TV shows Secrets and Lies, Valor, Tales of the City, Ordinary Joe, and Russian Doll since his exit. He also recurred on You, Arrow, and Special.

Dora Madison
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Dora Madison (Jessica Chilton)

Madison starred opposite James Van Der Beek in the Vice TV comedy series What Would Diplo Do? She also guest-starred in the TV shows Into the Dark and Dark/Web. And she has a role in the upcoming horror flick Christmas Bloody Christmas.

Steven R. McQueen
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Thirst Project

Steven R. McQueen (Jimmy Borelli)

After his Fire exit, McQueen reprised his The Vampire Diaries character, Jeremy Gilbert, in the CW show’s series finale and a 2018 episode of its spinoff Legacies. And in 2020, he starred in the INSP Western film The Warrant.

Monica Raymund
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Monica Raymund (Gabriela Dawson)

Raymund now stars as National Marine Fisheries Service Agent Jackie Quiñones in the Starz drama Hightown, and she has a supporting role in the new rom-com film Bros. Plus, Raymund re-entered Dick Wolf’s orbit last year as a voice actor in the Wolf Entertainment podcast Dark Woods.

Yuriy Sardarov
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Yuriy Sardarov (Brian Zvonecek)

Earlier this year, Sardarov played Russian bomber Trevor Gurin in The Rookie’s two-episode backdoor pilot for The Rookie: Feds. And in 2020, the biopic Adam came out — featuring Sardarov in a supporting role — nearly a decade after that Aaron Paul movie was filmed.

Annie Ilonzeh
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Annie Ilonzeh (Emily Foster)

Last year, Ilonzeh joined Marg Helgenberger in the NBC pilot Getaway, and this year, she starred opposite Mel Gibson in the action thriller Agent Game. She also has two horror movies in post-production: Fear and Soul Mates.

Adriyan Rae
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Adriyan Rae (Gianna Mackey)

Rae currently stars as Brittany Pitts in the Paramount+ reboot of The Game, and she recently reprised her role of Candice on Atlanta. She also joined Deon Cole and Tahj Mowry in last year’s comedy-drama film Welcome Matt.

Jesse Spencer
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jesse Spencer (Matthew Casey)

Spencer returned to his breakout role earlier this year, reprising the part of Billy Kennedy on the finale of Neighbours, more than twenty years after leaving the Australian soap. Coming up, he’ll star in the Disney+ comedy-drama series Last Days of the Space Race.

