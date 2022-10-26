Take the Leap Subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 15, Episode 17, “This Was Supposed to Be Our New Start.”]

The big moment has come for Married at First Sight‘s Season 15 couples as they take the giant leap to either commit or cut ties on Decision Day.

In the episode titled “This Was Supposed to Be Our New Start,” Nate and Stacia, Alexis and Justin, Lindy and Miguel, and Krysten and Mitch, are taking one step further into their futures, but not all choices are the final word. Below, we’re breaking down all of the wild drama ranging from reconsidered Decision Day outcomes to fakeout moments, and beyond. Beware of spoilers ahead.

Nate & Stacia

First up on the couch to chat with experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson are Stacia and Nate who approach Decision Day with a little uncertainty. While Stacia worries about Nate being capable of loving her, he is upset about the idea of having to constantly prove himself in their relationship. Despite these concerns and a lengthy list of issues Stacia has with Nate, they both decide to stay married, putting a smile on the experts’ faces.

Alexis & Justin

Alexis and Justin are the next pair up for debate as they sit across from the experts. While Justin is emotional, as is the standard, he reveals his epiphany that he can get in his head too much and promises to keep from being that way moving forward. Alexis still has worries about their dynamic, but she pulls out a letter that reveals she’s saying “yes” to more time together as she’s not ready to walk away from the marriage. Pastor Cal further encourages the pair to look at this moment as a reset in their relationship, but the sentiment backfires a little bit because once they walk away from a champagne toast, the couple fights over what a “reset” means.

Lindy & Miguel

Although Lindy and Miguel approach Decision Day with some apprehensions, particularly when it comes to his doubts and her emotional outbursts, the pair are ultimately happy with their experience. The positives far outweigh the negatives, leading Lindy and Miguel to say “yes” to each other and to staying married.

Krysten & Mitch

This couple admits that there was a lot of thought process behind their decision-making. For the experts, it’s a disappointing outcome as both Krysten and Mitch decide to part ways, but it seems like the right one for them as she believes she deserves more from her partner but hopes to maintain a connection with Mitch. Likewise, Mitch feels like Krysten deserves more and it’s not possible for him to fulfill her needs right now. Could there be hope for the future? Krysten is open to the possibility, but Mitch is a little less vocal.

Post-Decision Day

Following the potentially life-altering choices from Decision Day, the couples, including Binh and Morgan, gather for a celebration where they share whether or not they’re staying together or getting divorces. Mitch and Krysten are candid about their breakup, but mentions of open doors arise, Alexis pushes further to understand Mitch’s stance. He says he is open to a friendship, but romance isn’t something he promised, leading to a clear divide at that moment. These tensions leak into Alexis and Justin’s dynamic and she says she regrets saying “yes” on Decision Day, asking for a divorce instead.

Needless to say, Justin is in shock and the next day Alexis apologizes for how she is handling the situation, but she really doesn’t want to remain wed. Likewise, Mitch and Krysten seem to close that potential open door as they pack up their items and head out of their shared apartment. It’s a seemingly happier ending for Lindy and Miguel who are eager to get onto the next level of their relationship. Will the peace remain or is turmoil ahead? Find out when Married at First Sight‘s Season 15 couples gather for the much-anticipated reunion next week.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime