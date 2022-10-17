Sylvester Stallone Builds Criminal Empire in New ‘Tulsa King’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Paramount+ has released a new trailer for its upcoming crime drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as a New York Mafia capo sent to set up shop in Oklahoma.

The teaser (watch below), which debuted during Sunday’s (October 16) Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS, shows Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi as he’s released from prison and relocated to Tulsa to establish criminal operations there. He soon finds that things are very different in the middle of nowhere compared to life in New York City.

Created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), Tulsa King follows Dwight as he realizes that his mob family sent him on a dead-end mission. However, the determined Mafia capo slowly builds a new crew made up of an unlikely, rag-tag group of characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that might as well be another planet to him.

In addition to Stallone, the cast also includes Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale, Martin Starr as Bohdi, Jay Will as Tyson, Max Casella as Armand Truisi, Domenick Lombardozzi as Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci, A.C. Peterson as Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller, and Dana Delany as Dwight’s ex-wife Margaret.

The series marks the scripted television debut for Stallone, who is best known for his film work, including the Rocky and Rambo franchises, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, and The Expendables. He most recently starred in Julius Avery’s 2022 superhero film Samaritan, which was released on Prime Video back in August.

Stallone serves as an executive producer on Tulsa King, alongside Sheridan, Terence Winter, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce the series.

Tulsa King, Premiere, Sunday, November 13, Paramount+