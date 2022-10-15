‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Hype Up Season 10 ‘Reset’

If you’ve dropped off the Vanderpump Rules train recently, cast members of the Bravo reality series — which follows Lisa Vanderpump’s current and former restaurant employees — say that Season 10 is a good chance to get on board.

“I’m hoping that people who kind of fell off and stopped watching when we were going through growing pains in Seasons 8 and 9 will come back, because it’s going to be a fantastic season,” Lala Kent told Variety at BravoCon, which kicked off in New York City on Friday, October 14, and runs through Sunday, October 16.

Kent didn’t specify which “growing pains” she was referring to, but former Vanderpump Rules cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the show in June 2020 after recurring cast member Faith Stowers said they called the cops on her in a prank.

The 32-year-old, who split from then-fiancé Randall Emmett at the end of 2021, also said that Season 10 will show the Vanderpump Rules stars in a different era of their lives.

“We’re not in our 20s anymore,” she explained. “We’re grown adults, and we’re going through divorces having children. It’s just it’s a different game.”

Fellow Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay spoke along similar lines, saying, “I feel like the old show is back. I think we set ourselves up for a Season 11.”

And costar Tom Schwartz teased “a whole new landscape for VPR” in the show’s 10th season. “It’s like a VPR reset,” he said. “Two people [Kent and James Kennedy] just got out of engagements. I got out of a marriage [from Katie Maloney]. Twelve years together. I’m just sort of rediscovering how to be Tom Schwartz.”

Bravo renewed Vanderpump Rules for Season 10 in May, and Us Weekly confirmed the start of filming for the season two months later. Shay, Maloney, and Vanderpump have been cast members for all nine seasons so far, as has Tom Sandoval. Along with Kent, Schwartz, and Kennedy, the Season 9 cast also included Ariana Madix, Charli Burnett, Brock Davis, and Raquel Leviss.

Vanderpump Rules, Season 10, TBA, Bravo