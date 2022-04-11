CBS Orders 3 New Holiday Movies for 2022 — Get the First Details

After airing two original holiday movies in 2021, CBS is going to once again be getting into the spirit this year.

The network has ordered three new original holiday movies that will air in December 2022. Award-winning musician Sheryl Crow will executive produce and write the title song for one, The Talk‘s Amanda Kloots will star in and executive produce another, and holiday film writer and producer Mark Amato will pen the third.

Crow will executive produce and write the title song for When Christmas Was Young, from a script by screenwriter and bestselling novelist Robert Tate Miller. The Nashville music-themed movie centers around “a headstrong music manager in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client, who finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago,” CBS teases. Tom Mazza, David Calvert-Jones and Karen Glass (Everywhere Studios) will executive produce, with Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring for Lighthouse Pictures.

Kloots will star in and executive produce Fit for Christmas, from writer and executive producer Anna White. It tells “the tale of Audrey, an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor at a beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont., who begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman, complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property.” It will be produced by Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America.

Amato, who created CBS’ 2021 A Christmas Proposal, is writing Must Love Christmas. “A renowned romance novelist famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls, where she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle between her childhood crush and a reporter determined to interview her to save his dying magazine,” the logline teases. It, too, will be produced by Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America.

CBS’ other 2021 holiday film was Christmas Takes Flight. It and A Christmas Proposal were the first original holiday television movies to air on CBS since 2021.