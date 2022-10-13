Timothy Dalton Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’

Timothy Dalton, the classically trained Shakespearean actor who also famously portrayed James Bond in The Living Daylights and License To Kill, has joined the cast of Yellowstone‘s upcoming prequel 1923. Most recently, Dalton portrayed Niles Caulder in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol.

According to Deadline, Dalton will portray Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.

Dalton joins previously announced cast members Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Sebastian Roche, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Robert Patrick, and Jerome Flynn.

From Taylor Sheridan, 1923 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

1923 is currently in production in Montana and is set for a December 2022 release. It’s not clear if this latest addition to the Yellowstone franchise will be a continuous or limited series, but 1883 with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill was the latter.

The Paramount+ original is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson serve as executive producers.

1923, Series Premiere, December 2022, Paramount+