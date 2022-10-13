‘Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind’ Cast Talk MK Universe, Being Fans of the Games & More (VIDEO)

Mortal Kombat is one of the most iconic video games of all time. It has a lengthy, genre-defining legacy that’s withstood the test of time in several mediums. Actors Courtenay Taylor and Ron Yuan, who voice Kira and Sub-Zero, respectively, in the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind animated film, understand this. Taylor (widely known for voicing Jack in Mass Effect and Ada Wong in Resident Evil) is no stranger to joining a well-respected franchise. The same goes for Yuan, who has been in a slew of television and film throughout the years and recently joined the MK Universe in full as the new Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 11.

In the video above, both cast members sat down with Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine New York Comic Con 2022 suite to talk about Snow Blind, what fans will love about it, and being huge fans of the franchise themselves, especially Yuan.

“Huge fan, since the 90s, the early 90s,” says Yuan. “I’m the opposite, I had a very hippie mother who didn’t let me play games, so I’m quite new to it,” Taylor confessed. However, she is quite excited to be part of the MK franchise. “I haven’t done many animated features, so it was great to get in and work on something more long-form than I’m used to.” As a longtime fan and new official voice for Scorpion, when Yuan saw the script for Snow Blind, he went, “Oh, an older Sub-Zero, I’m down.”

When asked what he thinks fans will love about the animated movie, Yuan continued, “I think [Snow Blind] stays true to the tone of the Mortal Kombat world. For me, there’s definitely more of an intimate portrayal of the Mortal Kombat universe, kind of like Logan.”

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, Tuesday, October 11, Digital