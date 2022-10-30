5 Spooky-Hilarious Sitcom Marathons This Halloween: ‘Frasier,’ ‘Bewitched’ & More

TV has a slew of fun programming to get viewers into the spooky spirit on Monday, October 31 — better known as Halloween 2022.

The schedules feature Halloween episodes from classic sitcoms spanning decades back to more recent offerings. If you prefer to laugh your way through spooky season, don’t miss these episodes.

Start fright and early with six festive installments of Bewitched, starting at 10/9c on FETV. One standout: 1965’s “Trick or Treat,” in which Darrin (Dick York) is transformed into a werewolf by his mischievous mother-in-law, who casts the spell while taking the form of a child (a pre-Brady Bunch Maureen McCormick!).

Meanwhile, author and innkeeper Dick Loudon’s (Bob Newhart) eccentric Vermont neighbors fear they’re being invaded by aliens in a memorable 1987 edition of Newhart, starting at 4:30/3:30c on Decades.

There’s plenty of toil and trouble in primetime with the Sabrina, The Teenage Witch–O-Ween Marathon, kicking off at 8/7c on Rewind TV. The marathon is airing the comedy’s six Halloween episodes, including 1999’s offering when the young heroine (Melissa Joan Hart) tries to escape the hijinks by working. As if!

A trio of Frasier (8/7c, Cozi TV) favorites includes the 2001 riot in which the psychiatrist (Kelsey Grammer) throws a bash where guests come dressed as their heroes, and his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), shows up as their dad (John Mahoney).

Stick around for back-to-back episodes of Roseanne (10/9c, Cozi TV). The proud prank master (Roseanne Barr) is outdone in 1993’s “Halloween V” and gives birth to Jerry Garcia Conner in 1995’s “Halloween — The Final Chapter.”

If you’re looking for a scare after those spooky laughs, celebrities share their real-life ghost stories here. Happy haunting!