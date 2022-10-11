‘The Voice’ Season 23: Blake Shelton Sets Exit as Niall Horan & Chance the Rapper Join

The Voice may only be part way through its 22nd season, but NBC is already making big plans for Season 23 as it unveils its lineup of coaches.

The panel will include returning coaches such as Blake Shelton (who is bidding viewers adieu) and on-again-off-again coach Kelly Clarkson, but two new faces are joining them. One Direction’s Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will officially serve as coaches, making it the first time in a while that the competition series welcomes more than one new coach. Carson Daly will return for his post as the show’s host.

As a championship of ownership and creating opportunities for others in the music industry, Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper will be a fresh perspective to The Voice. Lauded by his peers and critics for his rise to success, the artist isn’t signed to a major label and instead distributes his music freely via streaming services.

Among some of Chance’s newest work is, “Child of God,” “A Bar About a Bar,” and “The Highs & the Lows.” He’s currently gearing up to release his next project, Star Line Gallery. “I’m thrilled to join The Voice as a coach for the next season,” he said. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Meanwhile, Horan is best known for being a member of the former boy band One Direction, and has since gone on to create solo hits like “This Town” and “Slow Hands.” As fans eagerly await his next project, they’ll be able to catch him on The Voice offering wisdom to hopefuls trying to break into the industry. “I’m excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach,” Horan said. “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

As for Clarkson, she’s eager to get back to her coaching gig following her Season 21 win with sibling trio, Girl Named Tom. “I am so excited to be back with my Voice family!” Clarkson said. “Let’s do this, Team Kelly!”

And after 23 seasons with the competition series, Blake Shelton will bid farewell to his red chair following this spring season. He’s the only coach that’s appeared on every season of the show since its debut in 2011. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” Shelton said.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!”

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the Voices who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach,” Shelton continued. ”Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches, and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Season 22 is currently airing with Shelton, Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello serving as coaches. Stay tuned to see how the competition unfolds and for additional details on the spring season to follow.

