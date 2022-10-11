‘The Voice’ Coaches on Why They Chose Their Season 22 Battle Advisors

With Blind Auditions over, and Season 22 of the singing competition, The Voice, is transitioning to the Battle Rounds.

Combative coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani have enlisted top performers to help inch them closer to winning it all: Jazmine Sullivan, Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen, and Sean Paul.

Here, they tell us what makes their advisers special:

John Legend on Jazmine Sullivan



The Philadelphia-born soul singer left some of Legend’s contestants “genuinely stunned,” and with good reason. “Jazmine has so much experience with performing and telling her story through music,” Legend says of the two-time Grammy winner. “She’s a singer’s singer, and I knew our artists would be excited to get her advice. She brings talent and authenticity.”

Camilla Cabello on Charlie Puth



It’s not Puth’s first advising turn (he aided then-coach Adam Levine in 2019), so he knew how to connect. Her vocalists were “thrilled and excited” to see him, Cabello says, and they found the pop star and songwriter very down-to earth: “He’s fun and caring and was so easily able to become a member of our team.” In the end, she adds, “We were able to bring different perspectives and really get the best results. Charlie is such a talented musician.”

Blake Shelton on Jimmie Allen



The country singer cut from American Idol in 2011 has come a long way. “I’ve watched Jimmie’s career develop,” Shelton says. “He’s an incredible performer and so focused on what he does. He brings that focus and great advice to my team.” The Grammy nominee has other qualities as well: “I will say, the man has a lot of style!”

Gwen Stefani on Sean Paul



“I can’t believe I get to have Sean Paul as my adviser,” exclaims Stefani, who performed with the Jamaican singer-rapper on his “Light My Fire” single earlier this year. “Sean is a talented artist with a diversity of experience and genuine encouragement for the contestants. His years of wisdom and perspective brought something really special to my team.”

The Voice, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC