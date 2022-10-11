The NHL is ready to drop the puck on the 2022-23 regular season.

Opening night in North America on Tuesday, October 11, features an ESPN doubleheader with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the New York Rangers and the Vegas Golden Knights at the Los Angeles Kings.

The following night, TNT begins its NHL coverage with the Boston Bruins at the Washington Capitals. The second game of the doubleheader has the Colorado Avalanche raising their Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters of Ball Arena when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Among the highlights of the season, the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic has the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park on Monday, January 2, on TNT.

On Friday, February 3, ESPN airs the NHL All-Star Skills competition at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and ABC airs the NHL Honda All-Star Game on Saturday, February 4.

The NHL Stadium Series returns with the Capitals at the Carolina Hurricanes at Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, February 19, on ESPN.

NHL games throughout the season air on ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu, ABC, TNT, NHL Network and on various regional sports networks.

2022-23 NHL TV Schedule on ESPN & TNT

All Times Eastern/Central. Schedule Subject To Change. National TV Games May Be Subject To Local Blackout.

Tuesday, October 11

7:30/6:30c, Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, ESPN/ESPN+

10/9c, Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN/ESPN+

Wednesday, October 12

7/6c, Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche, TNT

Thursday, October 13

7/6c, New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN+/Hulu

8:30/7:30c, Dallas Stars at Nashville Predators, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, October 18

7/6c, Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN/ESPN+

9:30/8:30c, Los Angeles Kings at Nashville Predators, ESPN/ESPN+

Wednesday, October 19

7:30/6:30c, Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers, TNT

10/9c, St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken, TNT

Thursday, October 20

7:30/6:30c, New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders, ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, October 21

7:30/6:30c, Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, October 23

5/4c, Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings, ESPN

Tuesday, October 25

8/7c, Colorado Avalanche at New York Rangers, ESPN/ESPN+

10:30/9:30c, Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, ESPN/ESPN+

Wednesday, October 26

7:30/6:30c, New York Rangers at New York Islanders, TNT

10/9c, Tampa Bay Lightning at Anaheim Ducks, TNT

Thursday, October 27

8/7c, St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, October 28

10:30/9:30c, Winnipeg Jets at Arizona Coyotes, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, November 1

8/7c, Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, ESPN/ESPN+

10:30/9:30c, Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks, ESPN/ESPN+

Wednesday, November 2

7:30/6:30c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres, TNT

Thursday, November 3

7:30/6:30c, Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, ESPN+/Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks, ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, November 4

7/6c, Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, November 6

5/4c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN

Tuesday, November 8

7:30/6:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning, TNT

10/9c, Nashville Predators at Seattle Kraken, TNT

10:30/9:30c, Minnesota Wild at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, November 9

7:30/6:30c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals, TNT

10/9c, Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks, TNT

Thursday, November 10

10:30/9:30c, Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, November 11

10/9c, Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken, ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, November 13

7/6c, Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN

Tuesday, November 15

7:30/6:30c, Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, November 16

7:30/6:30c, St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT

10/9c, Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, TNT

Wednesday, November 23

7:30/6:30c, Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals, TNT

10/9c, Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights, TNT

Friday, November 25

5:30/4:30c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, TNT

8/7c, St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning, TNT

Tuesday, November 29

7:30/6:30c, New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, November 30

7/6c, Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks, TNT

Thursday, December 1

8/7c, Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild, ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, December 2

7:30/6:30c, Nashville Predators at New York Islanders, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, December 6

8:30/7:30c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Dallas Stars, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, December 7

7:30/6:30c, Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets, TNT

10/9c, New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights, TNT

Thursday, December 8

7:30/6:30c, Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers, ESPN+/Hulu

Friday, December 9

10/9c, San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, December 11

3/2c, Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, ESPN

Tuesday, December 13

7/6c, Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers, ESPN+/Hulu

9:30/8:30c, Philadelphia Flyers at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN

Wednesday, December 14

7:30/6:30c, Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild, TNT

10/9c, Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames, TNT

Friday, December 16

8/7c, Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild, ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, December 18

7:30/6:30c, New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN

Wednesday, December 21

7/6c, New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, TNT

Friday, December 23

8:30/7:30c, Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, December 27

7:30/6:30c, Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, December 28

7:30/6:30c, Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT

10/9c, Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks, TNT

Friday, December 30

7:30/6:30c, Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN+/Hulu

10/9c, Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken, ESPN+/Hulu

Sunday, January 1

8/7c, New York Islanders at Seattle Kraken, ESPN

Monday, January 2

2/1c, 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, TNT

Tuesday, January 3

10:30/9:30c, Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, January 4

7/6c, New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild, TNT

Thursday, January 5

7/6c, Washington Capitals at Columbus Blue Jackets, ESPN

Friday, January 6

10/9c, San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, January 10

7/6c, New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN+/Hulu

9:30/8:30c, San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, January 11

7:30/6:30c, Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs, TNT

10/9c, San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings, TNT

Thursday, January 12

7/6c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings, ESPN

Friday, January 13

10/9c, New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, January 18

7:30/6:30c, Boston Bruins at New York Islanders, TNT

10/9c, Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks, TNT

Thursday, January 19

9/8c, Nashville Predators at St. Louis Blues, ESPN

Monday, January 23

9:30/8:30c, Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, January 24

9/8c, Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, January 25

7/6c, New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers, TNT

Friday, January 27

7/6c, Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders, ESPN

Saturday, January 28

3/2c, St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN+/Hulu

9/8c, Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, February 1

7:30/6:30c, Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres, TNT

Friday, February 3

7/6c, NHL All-Star Skills Presented by DraftKings, ESPN

Saturday, February 4

3/2c, 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, February 7

7:30/6:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, February 8

8:30/7:30c, Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, TNT

Thursday, February 9

7/6c, Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN

Saturday, February 11

1/noon c, Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars, ABC/ESPN+

3:30/2:30c, Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, February 14

7:30/6:30c, New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, February 15

7/6c, Chicago Blackhawks at Toronto Maple Leafs, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild, TNT

Thursday, February 16

9/8c, New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues, ESPN

Friday, February 17

9/8c, Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks, ESPN

Saturday, February 18

8/7c, NHL Stadium Series: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes, ESPN/ESPN+

11/noon c, Tampa Bay Lightning at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN/ESPN+

Sunday, February 19

6/5c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN+/Hulu

Tuesday, February 21

7:30/6:30c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres, ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, February 23

9/8c, Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN

Wednesday, February 22

9:30/8:30c, Chicago Blackhawks at Dallas Stars, TNT

Saturday, February 25

1/noon c, New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, ABC/ESPN+

3:30/2:30c, Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, February 28

7:30/6:30c, Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, March 1

7:30/6:30c, New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers, TNT

10/9c, Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights, TNT

Thursday, March 2

7:30/6:30c, Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 4

1/noon c, New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, ABC/ESPN+

3:30/2:30c, Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday March 5

3/2c, Tampa Bay Lightning at Carolina Hurricanes, TNT

Tuesday, March 7

7:30/6:30c, Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders, ESPN+/Hulu

10/9c, Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, March 8

7:30/6:30c, Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, TNT

10/9c, Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks, TNT

Thursday, March 9

7:30/6:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 11

1/noon c, Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, ABC/ESPN+

3:30/2:30c, Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, March 14

7/6c, Washington Capitals at New York Rangers, ESPN

Sunday March 12

1:30/12:30c, Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, TNT

4/3c, New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, TNT

Wednesday, March 15

7/6c, Colorado Avalanche at Toronto Maple Leafs, TNT

9:30/8:30c, Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, TNT

Thursday, March 16

8/7c, Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators, ESPN+/Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 18

5/4c, Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN+/Hulu

8/7c, Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, March 21

7:30/6:30c, Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, March 22

8/7c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche, TNT

10:30/9:30c, Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers, TNT

Thursday, March 23

6:30/5:30c, Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN

9/8c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars, ESPN

Saturday, March 25

5/4c, Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders, ESPN+/Hulu

8/7c, Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC/ESPN+

Tuesday, March 28

10/9c, Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN+/Hulu

Wednesday, March 29

7:30/6:30c, New York Islanders at Washington Capitals, TNT

10/9c, Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche, TNT

Thursday, March 30

7:30/6:30c, Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings, ESPN+/Hulu

10/9c, Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, April 1

3/2c, Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, ABC/ESPN+

8/7c, New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN2

Sunday April 2

1/noon c, New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, TNT

3:30/2:30c, Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, TNT

Tuesday, April 4

8/7c, Vegas Golden Knights at Nashville Predators, ESPN

10:30/9:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, ESPN

Wednesday, April 5

7:30/6:30c, Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, TNT

10/9c, Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks, TNT

Thursday, April 6

8/7c, Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators, ESPN+/Hulu

10:30/9:30c, Arizona Coyotes at Seattle Kraken, ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, April 8

1/noon c, St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, ABC/ESPN+

3:30/2:30c, Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars, ABC/ESPN+

8/7c, Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings, ABC/ESPN+

Sunday April 9

6/5c, Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers, TNT

8:30/7:30c, Colorado Avalanche at Anaheim Ducks, TNT

Monday, April 10

9/8c, Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, ESPN

Tuesday, April 11

7/6c, Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN

9:30/8:30c, Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, ESPN

Wednesday, April 12

7:30/6:30c, Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, TNT

10/9c, San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames, TNT

Thursday, April 13

8/7c, St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, ESPN

10:30/9:30c, Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken, ESPN