‘The Voice’ Wraps Blind Auditions as Battles Begin — See 8 Must-See Moments (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 22 is ready for the next leg of the competition as Blind Auditions wrap up and the Battles begin in the latest episode.

As coaches, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello fill in the final spaces on their teams, they get ready to welcome Battle advisors for their teams including Sean Paul (Team Gwen), Jazmine Sullivan (Team Legend), Jimmie Allen (Team Blake), and Charlie Puth (Team Camila). As this shift in the competition takes place, viewers are getting a better idea of what they can expect as the season continues.

Below, we’re rounding up the evening’s best competitor performances, and let us know what your favorites are in the comment section.

Kim Cruise sings Daniel Caesar & H.E.R.’s “Best Part”

This 30-year-old from Woodville, Texas grew up singing in church. Her father was a pastor and inspired her love of performing. Eventually, her talents took her abroad, and she even went viral online, but now she hopes The Voice cans take her to the next step of her career. It’s certainly a confirmation of talent when all four coaches turn their chairs for her, but Kim can only choose one team. In the end, she goes with team Legend.

Steven McMorran performs “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman

A singer-songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee, this 40-year-old hopeful has written tunes for the likes of Celine Dion and Tim McGraw, as well as Michael Bolton’s “What You’re Doing to Me.” McMorran shared that Bolton loved his voice so much on the demo that it inspired him to pursue singing along with writing. Bolton even offers up some kind words for the hopeful via video message before taking The Voice stage. Ultimately, only Camila turns for the performer, landing him a coveted spot on Team Camila.

Rowan Grace sings Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This 16-year-old high school junior hails from Rapid City, South Dakota, and has the unyielding support of her family as she takes to the stage for the Blind Audition. Revealing that she was into theater and writing music, Grace has a choice of teams after John, Gwen, and Camila all turn for her. After connecting with the No Doubt singer, though, Grace selects Team Gwen.

Constance Howard performs Justin Bieber’s “Peaches”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This 27-year-old teacher from Katy, Texas uses music in the classroom to keep her students motivated and positive, especially when preparing for a big test. Raised by a mother who is also a teacher, Constance has the support of her parents during the auditions and the secret weapon known as whistle tones. Both Camila and John end up turning for her, and Constance chooses Team Camila for her journey.

Justin Aaron sings John Legend & Common’s “Glory”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Hailing from Junction City, Kansas, this 34-year-old performer was raised by a single mother with whom he couldn’t be any close. Inspired by her love of singing, this competitor took up contemporary gospel music. Justin didn’t have a relationship with his father until he was an adult, but when he died from Covid recently, this gave him a reason to make him proud. With coaches getting stingier and stingier with their picks, he manages to pull a chair turn from Gwen, landing himself a spot on her team.

Jaeden Luke performs Bread’s “Make It With You”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This 22-year-old contestant from Bothell, Washington works performing at wineries in his area, entertaining guests and taking singer-songwriter inspiration from artists like John Mayer and Ed Sheeran. Being on The Voice is a dream come true for the performer and both Blake and John help him get one step closer by turning their chairs. Ultimately, he chose Team Blake.

Nia Skyfer sings Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam”

At 26, this hopeful started out very shy as a young girl who moved from Havana, Cuba to Miami. Growing up, she took inspiration from her grandmother who got her a karaoke machine and encouraged her to sing proudly. That love of music grew and brought her to The Voice stage where she lands a spot on Team Legend after the coach turned his chair for her.

Tanner Fussell & Austin Montgomery perform Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The first battle kicks off with these Team Blake competitors who are guided by advisor Jimmie Allen through the rehearsal process. Both talented at the country genre, Tanner’s years of experience are the main concern for 19-year-old Austin who is a little greener on that front. Still, it’s a tough competition to call once the men take the stage. Unfortunately, fans were left without answers as to which player would continue on as the episode cut out, leaving them to find out on Tuesday’s installment.

Who will reign supreme in the first battle? Only time will tell, so stay tuned for more as The Voice continues on NBC.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC