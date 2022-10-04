‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions: 4 Must-See Performances From Night 6 (VIDEO)

Season 22 of The Voice is on Night 6 of the Blind Auditions, and team spaces are disappearing quickly as the competition grows fiercer.

As Week 3 of the competition comes to a close, coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Camila Cabello are being more selective about their choices with limited spaces left on their teams. Below, we’re rounding up some of the top performances of the evening. Check out the showstopping moments, and let us know your favorites in the comments section.

Austin Montgomery sings Hank Williams’ “I Can’t Help It (If I’m Still in Love With You)”

This 19-year-old hopeful from Helmet, California, is an old soul who drives a vintage car and was inspired to pick up music when he saw his grandfather playing. In his off-time, Austin works on screen printing with his father and loves spending time with his family. That soul was brought to The Voice stage, influencing coaches Gwen, Blake, and Camila to turn their chairs. Ultimately, Austin chose Team Blake for his next step in the competition.

Dia Malai performs Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love”

This energetic 26-year-old from Queens, New York, comes from a large family, is the youngest of four kids, and has 10 nieces and nephews. In other words, she had a lot of support as she prepared to take on The Voice stage. Finding her love for music by driving with her parents in the car, Dia has grown in her passion for the art over the years. Dia feels particularly drawn to John Legend after a particular memory with one of his songs reminds her of her father. Dia reveals that he died in 2021 after complications from Covid-19. Doing her best to make dad proud, Dia wowed the coaches but only got one chair turn from John, landing her a coveted spot on Team Legend.

Jillian Jordyn sings “Issues” by Julia Michaels

A 17-year-old singer from Melville, New York, it doesn’t take long for Jillian to impress the coaches with her iteration of Julia Michaels’ tune, even drawing comparisons between the young hopeful and the Grammy-nominated artist. Both John and Gwen turn their chairs for the teen, giving her an option between their teams. In the end, Jillian picks Team Gwen.

Grace Bello performs Justin Bieber’s “Ghost”

At 21, this family-oriented performer is inspired by coach Camila for their similar Cuban backgrounds. Traveling from Washington state to bring her music dream to life on The Voice stage, Grace is supported by her parents. The angel-voiced performer quickly grabs the coaches’ attention, earning a four-chair turn from John, Blake, Camila, and Gwen. Ultimately, Grace chooses Team Camila for the next leg of her journey with the competition series.

