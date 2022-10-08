‘Wednesday’ Spins Deliciously Dark Mystery in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Things are getting mysterious and spooky, and perhaps a little kooky in the newest trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming series Wednesday.

Dropped during the Tim Burton-directed show’s New York Comic Con presentation on the Javits Center’s Empire Stage where stars Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough unveiled the latest sneak peek. Wednesday is set to fittingly arrive on Wednesday, November 23.

The series is described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery, and it follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at the prestigious Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts. Along the way Wednesday’s attempts to master her psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree, and solve the supernatural mystery tied to her parents’ past, she’ll also be navigating the complicated relationships to be found at Nevermore.

Even in a school of outcasts, Wednesday still stands out, but that doesn’t seem to bother her as she says in the trailer, “I act as if I don’t care if people dislike me. Deep down, I actually enjoy it.” As the two-minute trailer unfolds Wednesday muses, “Secret societies, hidden libraries, a homicidal monster, what other surprises are in store?”

Among the notable reveals in this latest teaser is Fred Armisen‘s role as Uncle Fester who appears to embark on an adventure with Wednesday. Meanwhile, a former Wednesday Addams herself, Christina Ricci, finally makes her first appearance, unveiling her role as Marilyn Thornhill, who appears to be on the staff at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday is executive produced by Millar, Gough, Burton, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Lafferty. Joining Ortega, Guzmán, Christie, Ricci, and Armisen are costars Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Naomi J Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Riki Lindhome, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, Iman Marson, Lucius Hoyos, Victor Teodor Dorobantu, Calum Ross, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

Don’t miss it, catch these stars in Wednesday when the show debuts on Netflix, and in the meantime, check out the new trailer, above.

Wednesday, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 23, Netflix