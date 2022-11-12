As the countdown to the holiday season begins, so comes the snowstorm of holiday movies and TV.

Lindsay Lohan had a marvelous acting comeback starring as the daughter of a hotel-tycoon in the newest Netflix Christmas movie Falling For Christmas which made us in turn fall for Lohan all over again. But in less cheery news, tensions were high on The White Lotus as we watched marriages fall apart, namely between Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Greg (Jon Gries) after she becomes tired of his mistreatment towards her.

The newest season of The Crown premiered this week and surprise! Tensions were equally as high between Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West) as his “friendship” with another woman is uncovered. Luckily enough, we always have reality TV to keep us entertained and happy! The Kardashians let us in on how they got prepped for the MET Gala, and The Great British Bake Off made us laugh as the hosts continued to distract the contestants.

Want to see what lines we loved this week? Keep reading!