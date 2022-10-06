Mayfair Witches joins Interview With the Vampire in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe in 2023. AMC debuted the first Mayfair Witches trailer at New York Comic-Con 2022 on Thursday, October 6 during its main stage panel, attended by the executive producer, showrunner, and cast. The trailer also came with the official premiere date. Rather than the previously teased late 2022 release, Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches premieres Thursday, January 5 only on AMC+.

Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario Dr. Rowan Fielding, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Jack Huston as the mysterious and sensual Lasher, Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair, and Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair. Daddario, Chirisa, Hamlin, and Huston attended the NYCC panel alongside EP Mark Johnson, showrunner Esta Spalding, and writer Michelle Ashford.

“Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches,” the series description teases. “As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.”

The threat of that sinister presence is felt throughout the trailer as Daddario’s Rowan comes to terms with her family’s legacy and all that comes with it. Chirisa’s Ciprien explains his investigation into the family’s gifts, as well as showing the first glimpse of the show’s magic outside of the Mayfair house.

“Your gift is the strongest thing I’ve ever felt,” he tells her. The trepidatious Rowan asks, “Do all the Mayfairs have gifts?” Ciprien replies, “There is something, a being. He’s connected with your family. He can take different forms. He might start to visit you.”

The trailer jumps between occult imagery and religious zealotry, with one woman warning, “the devil comes in many forms.” Huston’s Lasher seems to say “use the power that’s rightly yours” after Rowan discovers a bloodied, demolished body.

“Are you frightened of you?” Hamlin’s Cortland asks Rowan, who replies, “Shouldn’t I be?” As Cortland explains, “He serves you, not the other way around.” See what other mystical threats Rowan must face in the full trailer, above.

Mayfair Witches is based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy and is produced by AMC Studios.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 5, AMC+