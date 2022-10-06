Bernard McGuirk Dies: Radio Star and Right-Wing TV Pundit Was 64

Bernard McGuirk, a WABC radio veteran and former producer of 60 Minutes and Imus in the Morning, has died. He was 64.

McGuirk passed away on Wednesday, October 5, following a battle with prostate cancer. He was just weeks away from celebrating his 65th birthday. The news was later confirmed by WABC, where McGuirk had co-hosted Bernie & Sid in the Morning with Sid Rosenberg since April 2018.

“On behalf of John and Margo Catsimatidis and the entire #WABC family, it is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved colleague and friend, Bernie McGuirk,” 77 WABC tweeted. “We will all miss Bernie more than words can express.”

“Bernie was my partner and my friend,” said Rosenberg in a statement. “He was always the smartest guy in the room, and I was fortunate to be the guy next to him. I know our listeners join me in grieving the loss to radio and to New York.”

A special tribute for McGuirk is expected to air on Tuesday, October 11, with memories and thoughts from the WABC staff.

Born on October 26, 1957, in the South Bronx, New York, McGuirk worked in his younger years as a taxi driver. He began his radio and television career in 1986 after graduating from the College of Mount Saint Vincent. McGuirk spent a decade as a roving reporter for MSNBC TV’s Imus in the Morning before becoming the show’s exec producer when it moved to 77 WABC in 2007.

In more recent years, McGuirk was a regular guest on Fox News shows such as Outnumbered, Hannity, Watters’ World, and The Factor.

“We are all devastated by the loss of Bernie. He was a true New Yorker whose talent and intelligence propelled him to the top of New York morning radio,” said Red Apple CEO John Catsimatidis. “He had incredible insights on local, national, and world news that his listeners respected. He will be missed by everyone at WABC and his fans around the world.”

He is survived by his wife, Carol, and two children, Melanie and Brendan.