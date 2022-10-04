Loretta Lynn Dies: First Lady of Country Music Was 90

Country music icon Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90.

Dubbed the First Lady of Country Music, the singer/songwriter’s family announced her death on Tuesday, October 4, in a statement to The Associated Press, saying she died that morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. A cause of death was not shared. Lynn had previously suffered a stroke in May 2017 that ended her touring career.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement read.

The coal miner’s daughter grew up in poverty in a small Kentucky town and already had four children when she began her music career in the 1960s. Her songs about womanhood in Appalachia made her a country music legend, as they often touched on subjects previously seen as taboo. Divorce, cheating husbands, sex, love, and birth control were just some of the topics explored in her broad music catalogue. Some of her greatest hits include “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Rated X,” and “You’re Looking at Country.”

Lynn had a singular fashion aesthetic for her stage performances, dolling up in floor-length gowns with wide skirts covered in detailed embroidery and no shortage of rhinestones. She earned 18 Grammy nominations and three wins across her storied decades-long career.