Apple TV+ Release ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

A new trailer for the second season of Apple TV+‘s original series The Problem With Jon Stewart has debuted, set to tackle topics about gender, elections, taxes, and globalization, among other hot-button issues.

“Welcome back to Season 2 of The Problem,” Stewart exclaims before joking, “this is the new variant!” The visuals above highlight several moments of the upcoming season, now scheduled to release all-new episodes weekly. The trailer sees Stewart touching on anti-gender legislation, confronting economic globalization, and questioning American tax laws with special appearances from Susan Sarandon and LeVar Burton.

“Acclaimed host, writer, producer, director, and advocate Jon Stewart, recipient of the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, leads with compassion and humor as he takes a deep dive into some of the most important issues of our time,” says a press release. “Using comedy and common sense, the series features tough, topical, and culture-moving conversations from the perspectives of stakeholders, experts, and individuals confronting these issues.”

The series is executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions, alongside showrunner Brinda Adhikari, Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his Eden Productions. Chris McShane is co-executive producer, Lorrie Baranek is supervising producer, and Chelsea Devantez is head writer.

The series’ acclaimed podcast of the same name is available on Apple Podcasts, as well as via RSS, and was recently named Best Interview Podcast by Adweek’s Podcast of the Year Awards, and received the People’s Choice Awards for Best Male Host and Best Politics & News Podcast.

The Problem With Jon Stewart, Season 2, Premiere, Friday, October 7, Apple TV+