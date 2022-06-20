Stephen Colbert on Why Jon Stewart Is So Deserving of the Mark Twain Prize

The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize ceremony returned to the stage on April 24, 2022 after a two-year absence. Jon Stewart was awarded the 2022 Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor that night, where stars showed up and showed out to honor The Problem with Jon Stewart host’s career.

“He is the kindest, most thoughtful friend, the fastest mind, the stupidest doofus and most passionate patriot for whom his love of country is no joke,” says Stephen Colbert, summing up why his old boss at The Daily Show With Jon Stewart is the most fitting recipient of the 23rd Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

This 90-minute tribute (airing Tuesday, June 21 on PBS) is full of heartfelt and hilarious toasts that leave Stewart doubled over with the giggles. Dave Chappelle and Pete Davidson detail the depths of his loyalty. Steve Carell and other Daily Show alums reveal what it was like working for him. Gary Clark Jr. and Bruce Springsteen duet.

As Stewart deadpans, “I guess I expected more.”

Jon Stewart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize, Tuesday, June 21, 9/8c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)