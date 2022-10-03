Trauma on ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘Creek’ Flows to Hulu, ‘Leap’-ing Into the Ring, Saluting Good ‘Old’ Norm Abram
The Good Doctor opens its sixth season in the traumatic aftermath of Shaun and Lea’s wedding, with Dr. Lim and Nurse Villaneuva critically wounded. The award-winning Schitt’s Creek finds a new streaming home. Quantum Leap steps into the boxing ring. This Old House salutes its longtime master carpenter Norm Abram, retiring after 43 years, with a primetime retrospective.
The Good Doctor
While just-married Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and bride Lea (Paige Spara) enjoy a happy wedding dance, elsewhere in the hospital lies Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) bleeding alongside Nurse Villanueva (Elfina Luk), stabbing victims of the nurse’s unstable partner. And so the medical drama’s sixth season gets off to an intense and emotional start, when the desperate culprit becomes an active shooter, taking several of the good doctors hostage while others perform triage within a lockdown with limited supplies. Can Shaun get through this without a meltdown? The opening moments suggest otherwise.
Schitt’s Creek
DAVID! The beloved award-winning comedy, which became a hit and ultimately an Emmy powerhouse after exposure on Netflix, has found a new streaming home on Hulu. All six seasons of the warm, warped sitcom are again available for streaming. If you’re just discovering this series about the wacky Rose family, who after falling on hard times move to the backwater town that patriarch Johnny (Eugene Levy) once bought as a joke, you’ll see that it gets better and sweeter as it goes. Levy, son Daniel, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy all won Emmys during the historic final-season sweep.
Schitt's Creek where to stream
Quantum Leap
After his time in space, Ben (Raymond Lee) is grounded back on Earth as he leaps to the 1970s — and straight into the boxing ring. Can he keep his footing and help his new persona, up-and-coming boxer Danny Hill, win the big title fight? Back at Quantum Leap HQ, Magic (Ernie Hudson) and his team sift through clues from Ben’s past to try to figure out what’s behind all of this leaping.
Quantum Leap (2022) where to stream
The House That Norm Built
Before HGTV, before Home Improvement, there was This Old House, the renovation show that defined the genre. One of the constants through these many seasons was master carpenter Norm Abram, who started on Episode 2 back in 1979. As he retires to his home workshop, an hourlong retrospective sends Norm off fondly, with classic archival footage and testimonials from celebrities and colleagues. More power to ya, Norm.
Inside Monday TV:
- 9-1-1 (8/7c, Fox): Crime follows Athena (Angela Bassett) to her parents’ Florida home when an accident reveals evidence pertaining to the disappearance of her childhood friend 45 years ago.
- Meet Marry Murder (9/8c, Lifetime): These words describe many of the plots of a Lifetime movie, and in a new docuseries narrated by Helen Hunt, real-life stories of homicidal spouses become cautionary tales.
- NCIS (9/8c, CBS): The team investigates a spooky murder at a supposedly cursed burial site while Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) continues therapy with Dr. Grace (Laura San Giacomo). On NCIS: Hawai’i (10/9c), the tropical squad suspects a fatal car crash is foul play when the Navy officer involved turns out to be an imposter. Time for FBI Agent Whistler (Tori Anderson) to go undercover.
- Recipes for Love and Murder (streaming on Acorn TV): In the South African light mystery’s two-part season finale, chef-turned-sleuth Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy) discovers a key clue at the victim’s home, then realizes she’s the killer’s next target.
- The Last Out (10/9c, PBS): A POV documentary follows three Cuban baseball players as they embark on a perilous journey to pursue their dreams of playing in the United States.