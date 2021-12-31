8 Things We Know About ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Season 2

One of TV’s most entertaining series of 2021 is coming back for a second season, and the good news is we already know some of what to expect.

Leverage: Redemption ended its first season with the team taking down the shadowy organization RIZ (but is it gone for good?) and successfully steering former corporate lawyer Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle) down the path of doing some good. Plus, after he was off saving the world in other ways, hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge, whose availability was limited) rejoined the crew and thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf) made a decision about the future of the leadership.

Thanks to teases and hopes from the cast and executive producers, TV Insider has some idea of what to expect going forward. Scroll down for some hints.

