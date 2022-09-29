Queen Elizabeth II Died of ‘Old Age’ Says Death Certificate

Queen Elizabeth II‘s official cause of death has been given as “old age,” according to her death certificate, revealed Thursday, September 29.

A copy of the death certificate was released by the National Records Office of Scotland and reveals that Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor died at 3:10 pm (BST) on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral Castle in eastern Scotland, with the cause of death listed as “old age.”

The time of death shows that The Queen died over three hours before Buckingham Palace officially confirmed the news in a statement at 6:30 pm (BST). This means many of The Queen’s family members were still traveling to see her at the time of her death. Prince William, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew arrived at Balmoral just after 5 pm (BST), while Prince Harry arrived just before 8 pm (BST).

The state funeral for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch took place on Monday, September 19, as 2000 mourners gathered at London’s Westminster Abbey for the service. A procession followed The Queen’s coffin to and from the Abbey to her final resting place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

According to Nielsen ratings, roughly 11.4 million people watched the funeral in the United States, where it aired across all major broadcast networks, in addition to several streaming services.

Queen Elizabeth II’s son, Charles III, has succeeded her as monarch and had his royal cypher (emblem) revealed earlier this week.