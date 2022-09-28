‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Lovers Play a Wicked Game in New Trailer (VIDEO)

Starz is gearing up for its next steamy period drama with the arrival of Dangerous Liaisons on Sunday, November 6.

In anticipation of its arrival, Starz has unveiled a new trailer and key art for the seductive series featuring the iconic literary lovers, Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton). Set in 1700s Paris, Dangerous Liaisons tracks how Merteuil and Valmont came to be in what’s described as a prelude to the classic story that teeters between love and war.

These infamous characters will use anything in their power to navigate the world of seduction and deception in order to get what they need to survive and the trailer, above, teases that dynamic.

Based on the characters of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ classic 18th-century novel, Starz’s version of Dangerous Liaisons is a modern take on the original story, taking audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Hoping to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple at the center of this story are determined to survive, but that’s dependent on their skills of seduction and manipulation of French nobility and even each other.

Written and created for the screen by Harriet Warner, she also serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Colin Callender, Tony Krantz, Scott Huff, Bethan Jones, and Christopher Hampton.

Among the show’s cast are Englert, Denton, Lesley Manville, Kosar Ali, Carice Van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Tom Wlaschiha.

Don’t miss the steamy drama unfolding when Dangerous Liaisons arrives on Starz, and in the meantime, check out the trailer, above.

Dangerous Liaisons, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 6, 9/8c, Starz