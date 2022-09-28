‘West Wing’ and ‘Veep’ Casts to Reunite for Wisconsin Democrats Fundraiser

The stars of The West Wing and Veep, including Allison Janney and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, are coming together for a virtual fundraiser event to support the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

Set to live-stream on Sunday, October 9, at 8 p.m. ET, the event will feature games, jokes, performances, and other entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Viewers can donate any dollar amount to receive a link to watch and participate in the event.

In addition to Janney and Louis-Dreyfus, the special crossover will also see appearances from Bradley Whitford, Martin Sheen, Tony Hale, Gary Cole, Richard Schiff, Matt Walsh, Anna Chlumsky, Mary McCormack, Timothy Simons, Janel Maloney, and Melissa Fitzgerald.

“We have joined forces with The West Wing because winning Wisconsin this November is crucial to saving American democracy,” Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter. “And also because when MAGA Republicans are beaten and democracy thrives and flourishes, Veep seems much funnier and less sad.”

Louis-Dreyfus played fictional United States Vice President Selina Meyer in the Emmy-winning HBO comedy. The series revolved around Meyer and her team attempting to make their mark and leave a legacy but often coming up against petty day-to-day political games.

Janney, meanwhile, played White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in all seven seasons of The West Wing. The series centered on the fictitious Democratic administration of President Josiah Bartlet (Sheen) and followed the daily work of the Executive Branch of the federal government.

“The Bartlet administration represented everything that politics should be. The Meyer administration represented everything that it shouldn’t,” stated Whitford, who portrayed White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman on The West Wing. “The West Wing also had, especially among supporting characters, a far more physically attractive cast. Despite these differences, we are teaming up to support Democratic candidates up and down the ballot in my home state of Wisconsin.”