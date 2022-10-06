‘The Midnight Club’ EP on Why They Adapted the Christopher Pike Classic

Talk about edge-of-the-bed frights. The Midnight Club follows eight ill teens living in a hospice run by the secretive Dr. Stanton (A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Heather Langenkamp).

The kids make a pact: The first to die will haunt the others in their creepy, exclusive club. To pass the time, they tell each other terrifying tales — always at the stroke of midnight.

“Each of these kids has a lot to be scared of,” teases Trevor Macy, exec producer alongside producing partner Mike Flanagan — the team behind Netflix’s gothic-based hits The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor.

What drew the duo to the newer spooky classic, Christopher Pike’s 1994 young-adult horror The Midnight Club? Pike, a prolific cult favorite, is a huge influence, says Macy.

“If you were trying to draw a line between R.L. Stine and Stephen King, it’s hard to do it without going through Pike.”

Another plus: The show’s format allows for fun guests, such as costars of Flanagan’s Midnight Mass Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, and Zach Gilford.

The Midnight Club, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, Netflix