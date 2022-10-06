‘The Midnight Club’ EP on Why They Adapted the Christopher Pike Classic

Emily Aslanian
Comments
The Midnight Club Season 1 cast Netflix
Preview
Eike Schroter/Netflix

Talk about edge-of-the-bed frights. The Midnight Club follows eight ill teens living in a hospice run by the secretive Dr. Stanton (A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Heather Langenkamp).

The kids make a pact: The first to die will haunt the others in their creepy, exclusive club. To pass the time, they tell each other terrifying tales — always at the stroke of midnight.

The Cast of 'The Midnight Club'

(Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

“Each of these kids has a lot to be scared of,” teases Trevor Macy, exec producer alongside producing partner Mike Flanagan — the team behind Netflix’s gothic-based hits The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor.

What drew the duo to the newer spooky classic, Christopher Pike’s 1994 young-adult horror The Midnight Club? Pike, a prolific cult favorite, is a huge influence, says Macy.

'The Midnight Club' Producer Trevor Macy Talks the Show's 'Big Mystery'See Also

'The Midnight Club' Producer Trevor Macy Talks the Show's 'Big Mystery'

The YA horror series from Mike Flanagan and Macy debuts October 7 on Netflix.

“If you were trying to draw a line between R.L. Stine and Stephen King, it’s hard to do it without going through Pike.”

Another plus: The show’s format allows for fun guests, such as costars of Flanagan’s Midnight Mass Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, and Zach Gilford.

The Midnight Club, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, Netflix

The Midnight Club

Mike Flanagan