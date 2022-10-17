‘La Brea’: Natalie Zea Teases Ominous Fog in Season 2’s Weather Episode

It’s far from misty memories being made in 10,000 B.C. this week as an ominous fog shrouds the clearing where scrappy Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her fellow survivors have been camping out since falling through a sinkhole in modern-day L.A.

“This is Season 2’s ‘weather episode,’” explains the actress. “Last year, we had snow…so this year we did something more innocuous.” But still dangerous: The low-visibility conditions may be helping unexpected invaders hide in plain sight. Who is behind this new menace?

“My God, you could be talking about, like, five different things,” Zea notes of the myriad challenges facing Eve’s people, including a tidal-wave crisis her son Josh (Jack Martin) is dealing with in 1988 Los Angeles. “I don’t even know which one to tease.”

What she will give us is that her stint on the soap opera Passions prepped her for dealing with estranged husband Gavin (Eoin Macken) and ex-lover Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) once they all wind up together.

“I’m a real pro in a love triangle; it’s kind of my specialty,” she cracks proudly. “The secret is making each of them separately feel like they are the ones at the tip of the triangle, even though we all know the tip is mine!”

